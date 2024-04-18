Kuwait bans 16,000 citizens, expats from travel in two months

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti government has issued around 16,000 travel bans against both citizens and expatriates during January and February this year, local media reported.

The stastics were disclosed by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Justice’s Travel Ban Department, obtained by Arabic Al-Qabas.

Reasons for travel ban are

Outstanding cheques

Bank debts

Unpaid phone bills

Installment payments

Overdue rents

Electricity bills

Expenses

Family court cases

In January, 6,642 travel ban orders were issued, while in February, 9,006 travel ban orders were issued.

The stastic shows that 6,642 travel ban orders were lifted in January and 3,811 in February.

It also shows 8,033 travel ban orders were issued, along with 917 requests for “one-time travel.”

Travel ban orders in governorates