Kuwait bans export of used cooking oil for one year

The Kuwaiti authorities have imposed a one-year ban on the export of used cooking oil and its waste, local media reported.

The announcement was made as the Minister of Trade and Industry and the Minister of State for Youth Affairs issued a Ministerial Resolution No. 172 of 2023 to enhance biofuel production value and promote sustainable practices.

The resolution stipulates that used cooking oil or waste can only be sold to licensed individuals or entities. Those involved in this activity must have a licensed location as per the authorities.

Also Read Kuwait detonates bombs dating back 1990 invasion

As per a report by Arab Times, the resolution mandates electronic payment methods for all financial transactions related to used cooking oil or waste sales to enhance transparency and efficiency within the industry.

The explanatory memorandum emphasizes the importance of the ban in Kuwait for enhancing its added value. The country plans to transform used cooking oil waste into biofuel, aiming to create self-sufficient products, diversify income sources, and transfer modern technology.