Kuwait bans export of used cooking oil for one year

The resolution stipulates that used cooking oil or waste can only be sold to licensed individuals or entities.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th November 2023 9:49 pm IST
Kuwai ban export of used cooking oil for one year
Representative image (Photo: Roberta Sorge/Unsplash)

The Kuwaiti authorities have imposed a one-year ban on the export of used cooking oil and its waste, local media reported.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The announcement was made as the Minister of Trade and Industry and the Minister of State for Youth Affairs issued a Ministerial Resolution No. 172 of 2023 to enhance biofuel production value and promote sustainable practices.

The resolution stipulates that used cooking oil or waste can only be sold to licensed individuals or entities. Those involved in this activity must have a licensed location as per the authorities.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Kuwait detonates bombs dating back 1990 invasion

As per a report by Arab Times, the resolution mandates electronic payment methods for all financial transactions related to used cooking oil or waste sales to enhance transparency and efficiency within the industry.

The explanatory memorandum emphasizes the importance of the ban in Kuwait for enhancing its added value. The country plans to transform used cooking oil waste into biofuel, aiming to create self-sufficient products, diversify income sources, and transfer modern technology.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th November 2023 9:49 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button