Kuwait declares 3-day public holiday for Shab-e-Meraj

The Kuwait Civil Service Commission (CSC) has announced a three-day public holiday in observance of Shab-e-Meraj. The holiday will begin on Thursday, January 30, and will extend through to Saturday, February 1, 2025.

To extend the weekend for citizens and residents, the Kuwaiti Cabinet has decided to shift the observance of Isra Wal Miraj from Monday, January 27, to Thursday.

During this period, all government departments and public institutions will be closed. Regular activities will resume on Sunday, February 2.

Understanding Shab-e-Meraj

Shab-e-Meraj, also known as Isra and Mi’raj, is observed on the 27th day of the Islamic month of Rajab.

On this night, it is believed that Prophet Muhammad was miraculously taken from the Kaaba in Makkah to Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem in an event known as Isra. Following this, he ascended to the heavens, a journey known as Mi’raj, where he met with various prophets and received divine guidance from Allah.

Among the key outcomes of this divine encounter was the establishment of the five daily prayers (Salah) which Muslims are required to observe. This event not only underscores the spiritual significance of prayer in Islam but also highlights the special status of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) among the other prophets.

The observance of Shab-e-Meraj is marked with prayers, religious gatherings, and reflections on the lessons and significance of the Prophet’s night journey.