Kuwait detects first case of new EG.5 COVID variant

Kuwait: The Kuwait’s Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that it detected the first case of EG.5, a new COVID variant, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

The ministry noted that the “expected” detection was not “alarming”, as the mutant bug was spotted in 51 countries including the United States, China, South Korea and Japan.

The ministry’s statement further highlighted that the country’s epidemiological indicators show stability.

The ministry also urged people to continue to adhere to prevention guidelines, such as wearing masks, social distancing and vaccination.

About EG.5

EG.5, also known as Eris, is a sublineage of the omicron variant.

On Wednesday, August 9, the World Health Organisation announced the emergence of a new sub-mutation of “COVID” called “EG.5”, and urged countries to monitor infections in this new form that is spreading around the world.

The symptoms of EG.5 are similar to those of other COVID-19 variants, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, and sore throat. Some people with Eris may also experience a loss of taste or smell.

More… pic.twitter.com/DlDdAPYMos — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 9, 2023