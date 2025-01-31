Kuwait: Expats over 60 years allowed to transfer to private sector

Kuwait’s Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) has introduced new regulations allowing expatriates aged 60 and above, with a secondary school certificate or lower, to transfer their residency from family sponsorship (Article 22) to private sector work residency (Article 18).

This move aims to streamline processes for business owners while aligning with existing rules governing employer transfers.

In addition, PAM has approved a provision allowing workers previously employed under government contracts to transition to private sector jobs, as reported by Arab Times. The transfer is contingent upon the completion of their government contracts and mutual consent from both their current and prospective employers.

Meanwhile, PAM has released its 2024 labour force statistics, which highlight the registration of 31,391 job seekers in Kuwait’s national labour sector across various educational levels.

The figures include 27 PhD holders, 629 individuals with Master’s degrees, 17,927 with bachelor’s degrees, and 6,805 diploma holders. Additionally, 823 job seekers have intermediate-level qualifications, 83 have vocational or parallel education, and 408 are classified as below intermediate. Others possess specialized training or relevant work experience.