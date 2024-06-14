Kuwait extends amnesty deadline for expats violating laws

This extension coincide with the Eid Al Adha holiday and accounts for the significant number of individuals seeking to adjust their residency status or exit the country.

Published: 14th June 2024 6:11 pm IST
Representative Image

Kuwait: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Kuwait has extended the amnesty deadline for expatriates in violation of residency laws until Sunday, June 30.

In a statement on X, the ministry said that the extension is based on directives from the First Deputy Prime Minister and Defence and Interior Minister Fahad Al Yousef.

The amnesty was originally to expire on Monday, June 17, permits expats violating residency laws to legally change their status in Kuwait or leave without paying fines or being blacklisted.

The ministry has issued a warning that those who fail to avail of the amnesty during the specified period will be arrested, deported, and blacklisted, leading to a lifetime ban from entering Kuwait.

