Kuwait: The ministry of interior (MoI) in Kuwait has announced a three-month amnesty for violators of residency laws in the country.

In a statement, the ministry said that the amnesty, announced on the occasion of the holy month of Ramzan will start from Saturday, March 17 to June 17, 2024.

It allows illegal expatriates to legally stay by obtaining a new residency, but only after settling their fines.

The maximum fine for residency visas is Kuwaiti dinar 600 (Rs 1,61,737), with a rate of Kuwaiti dinar 2 (Rs 539) per day.

Unable to pay fines can leave any exit point without penalties, but must follow new procedures if they wish to return.

The ministry warned that those who fail to take advantage of the amnesty during the specified period will be arrested, deported and blacklisted, meaning that they will face a lifetime ban from entering Kuwait.

As pee media reports suggest that up to 120,000 expats in Kuwait could benefit from the decision to offer visa amnesty.