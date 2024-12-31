Kuwait imposes 10 dinar daily fine for visa overstays

In a significant move, Kuwait is set to enforce a comprehensive fine structure for residency law violations beginning on January 5, 2025, designed to ensure strict compliance among expatriates and visitors.
New fine structure
The revised regulations introduce substantial financial consequences for various legal infractions. The violation of the newborn registration is based on the following factors
- An extra 2 dinars for the first month of delay.
- Four dinars for the consecutive months.
- Maximum fine: 2,000 dinars
Visit Visa Overstays
- Per day 10 dinars
- Maximum penalty: 2,000 dinars
Work Visa Violations
- Two 2 dinars per day for the first month
- Four dinars per day thereafter
- Maximum fine: 1,200 dinars
Domestic Worker Violations
- Two dinars per day
- Maximum fine: 600 dinars
Enforcement mechanism
The Ministry of Interior Electronics has also responded to change by upgrading its computers to incorporate a new penalty structure.
The fine for violations will be up to 1,200 dinars for persons holding a residence permit and up to 2,000 for visitors, increasing the previous measures significantly.
This measure aligns with Kuwait’s approach to taking a more assertive stance on controlling expatriate residency and its related issues of overstaying visas, Work visa violations and not registering babies.
Authorities have strongly appealed to all people within the country’s territories and those planning to visit to check on their immigration status to avoid these substantial financial penalties