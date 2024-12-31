Kuwait imposes 10 dinar daily fine for visa overstays

In a significant move, Kuwait is set to enforce a comprehensive fine structure for residency law violations beginning on January 5, 2025, designed to ensure strict compliance among expatriates and visitors.

New fine structure

The revised regulations introduce substantial financial consequences for various legal infractions. The violation of the newborn registration is based on the following factors

An extra 2 dinars for the first month of delay.

Four dinars for the consecutive months.

Maximum fine: 2,000 dinars

Visit Visa Overstays

Per day 10 dinars

Maximum penalty: 2,000 dinars

Work Visa Violations

Two 2 dinars per day for the first month

Four dinars per day thereafter

Maximum fine: 1,200 dinars

Domestic Worker Violations

Two dinars per day

Maximum fine: 600 dinars

Enforcement mechanism

The Ministry of Interior Electronics has also responded to change by upgrading its computers to incorporate a new penalty structure.

The fine for violations will be up to 1,200 dinars for persons holding a residence permit and up to 2,000 for visitors, increasing the previous measures significantly.

This measure aligns with Kuwait’s approach to taking a more assertive stance on controlling expatriate residency and its related issues of overstaying visas, Work visa violations and not registering babies.

Authorities have strongly appealed to all people within the country’s territories and those planning to visit to check on their immigration status to avoid these substantial financial penalties