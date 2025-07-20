Kuwait launches new digital visa platform for visitors

Kuwait City: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has officially launched the “Kuwait Visa” digital platform, enabling foreign nationals to apply online for different types of visit visas.

The initiative was introduced under the directives of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef, as part of efforts to modernise and simplify the visa application process.

According to the Ministry, the new system aligns with existing legal regulations and guidelines set by the General Department of Residency Affairs. It is designed to expedite application procedures, enhance user convenience, and improve accessibility for prospective visitors.

Visa types available through the platform:

Government visa – Issued to officials or public sector employees visiting for official purposes. Valid for 30 days from the date of entry.

– Issued to officials or public sector employees visiting for official purposes. Valid for 30 days from the date of entry. Business visa – Intended for commercial visits such as meetings or forming business partnerships. Requires a local sponsor. Valid for 30 days from entry.

– Intended for commercial visits such as meetings or forming business partnerships. Requires a local sponsor. Valid for 30 days from entry. Family visa – Granted to individuals visiting relatives residing in Kuwait. Valid for 30 days from entry.

– Granted to individuals visiting relatives residing in Kuwait. Valid for 30 days from entry. Tourist visa – Designed for those visiting Kuwait for leisure or tourism. Entry permit is valid for 30 days from issuance, with a maximum stay of 90 days from entry.

All visa categories are single-entry and strictly prohibit any form of employment.

The Ministry of Interior stressed that applications are subject to comprehensive security screening. Applicants must submit valid identification for both themselves and their sponsors—whether individuals, companies, or government institutions.

Authorities have warned of strict penalties for overstaying or violating visa conditions.

The launch of the “Kuwait Visa” platform supports Kuwait’s broader vision to become a regional destination for tourism and business, while also facilitating family reunification and social engagement.