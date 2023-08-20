Kuwait: Manpower authority to establish shelter for male expats

Kuwait: The Kuwait’s Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) announced on Sunday, August 20, that it would establish a shelter center for male expatriates who have legal issues with employers, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

This decision was announced Dr Fahad Al-Murad, the acting deputy director general for expatriate workers protection, on the occasion of the World Humanitarian Day.

This new shelter will be similar to the shelter currently being provided to expatriate women who decide to leave their sponsors. The women’s shelter provides residents with psychological, social, legal and health services during their stay.

The shelter, since its establishment in 2014, has hosted more than 13,000 female workers. This year, it has received 960 women laborers, in addition to eight children accompanied by their mothers.

Meanwhile, the Khaled Al-Ajmi, Board Chairman of the Kuwaiti Human Rights Society, said in remarks to KUNA said that the society had inked an accord with the center to educate those expatriates about their rights and duties according to the Kuwaiti laws.