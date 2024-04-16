Kuwait names Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah as Prime Minister

Kuwait: The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on Monday, April 15, appointed Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister.

The new Kuwaiti Prime Minister was also tasked with forming a new cabinet, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

أمر أميري بتعيين الشيخ أحمد عبدالله الأحمد الصباح رئيسا لمجلس الوزراء وتكليفه بترشيح أعضاء الوزارة الجديدة#كونا #الكويت pic.twitter.com/5mvT3ggEY2 — كونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) April 15, 2024

This comes after Kuwait’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, resigned on April 6, following the election of a new parliament, marking the fourth since December 2020.

Who is Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah?

Born in 1952, the new Prime Minister has held various positions, as he served as Head of the Crown Prince’s Court from September 2021 until he was appointed to the new position.

He was appointed Minister of Finance and Transportation in 1999 until 2001, then Minister of Transportation and Minister of Planning until 2005.

Ahmad Abdullah also served as Minister of Health and Transportation until 2006, then Minister of Health until 2007, and Minister of Oil from February 2009 until May of the same year. He was also appointed Minister of Oil and Minister of Information from May 2009 until May 2011.

He also held key positions including Chairman of Kuwait Ports Corporation, Public Authority for Civil Information, and Head of the Central Technical Body for technology implementation in government work.