Kuwait names Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Sabah as Crown Prince

Kuwait: The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, has named Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah as Crown Prince.

The move marks the first time a crown prince has been selected from the Al Hamad branch of the ruling Al Sabah family.

Also Read Kuwait names Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah as Prime Minister

This breaks the tradition of selecting crown prince from the Al Jaber or Al Salem branches.

This is also marks the first time a Kuwaiti crown prince has been named without his father ever ruling as an Emir.

أمر أميري بتزكية الشيخ صباح خالد الحمد المبارك الصباح ولياً للعهد#كونا #الكويت pic.twitter.com/9YsZyeUPET — كونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) June 1, 2024

Who is Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Sabah?

The 71-year-old Crown Prince held significant positions, including the Council of Ministers presidency from November 2019 to July 2022.

Sheikh Sabah received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Kuwait University in 1977. He served as Kuwait’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia and his country’s delegate to the Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC).

He was also appointed Minister of Social Affairs in 2006 and Minister of Information between 2008 and 2009. He then assumed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the period between 2011 and 2017 and was then appointed Deputy Prime Minister.