Kuwait: Political activist sentenced to 4 years for insulting royal family

The Kuwait Criminal Court recently sentenced political activist Mesaed Al-Quraifa to four years in prison with hard labor for insulting the authority of the emirate in a “state security” case.

Former National Assembly candidate Al-Quraifa was arrested on April 23 for criticizing the royal family’s political influence during an election symposium for the 2024 National Assembly elections.

In a video, widely circulated on social media platforms, Al-Quraifa claimed that Kuwait has become a field of experiments for the members of the ruling family.

He said, “Every day, ministries are changed. The Kuwaiti people have competencies and young people who have the ability to manage the state better.”

He directed his words to the ruling family, saying, “You are wasting the country. All your concern is to place your sons in high positions. We will not accept that. The money that was wasted and the time that was wasted are enough. If your sons are not able to work and do not have the competence, they will be chosen from the people.”

“There is no such thing as sovereign ministries in Kuwait. Everyone has the right to the state, like the ruling family. Therefore, the right person must be chosen for the right place, regardless of his name.”

Al-Quraifa added, “Our problem in Kuwait is the mentality of the sheikhdom and this state is theirs and they do not view it as a state.”

تعيين الشيخ أحمد العبدالله رئيساً للوزراء بعد إعتذار د.محمد الصباح

يعني نحن أمام رابع رئيس وزراء خلال ٤ سنوات

وهذا يدل فعلا بأن البلد أصبحت حقل تجارب !



إستمرار الوضع الحالي خطر على مستقبل البلد

ويؤكد على أنه يجب إصلاح النظام السياسي حتى يكون فعالاً ويكون للشعب دوره وكلمته في… https://t.co/2k7zGzYqFz — مساعد القريفه (@M_AlQuraifah) April 15, 2024

Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR) condemns the arbitrary arrest Al-Quraifa and his unjust four-year prison sentence, calling on Kuwaiti authorities to overturn the sentence and release him immediately.

Since Kuwait adopted a parliamentary system in 1962, the Legislative Council has been dissolved more than ten times, with elected representatives and appointed ministers by the ruling Al-Sabah family.