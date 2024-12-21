Kuwait: Ramayana, Mahabharata published in Arabic language amid PM Modi’s visit

In a significant move, Kuwaiti authors translated and published ancient India’s two important epics Ramayana and Mahabharata in the Arabic language. The translation project which took two years to complete was unveiled during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kuwait.

The translation was accomplished by two key individuals Abdulla Al Baroun who translated both epics and Abdul Lateef Al Nesef who published the Arabic versions. The book authors mentioned that the task of translating these vast Indian epics into Arabic took two years.

While speaking to the reporters, the translator of Ramayana and Mahabharata in the Arabic language said, “From both the books we got to understand the Indian culture.”

#WATCH | Kuwait | Ramayana and Mahabharata published in Arabic language; Abdullateef Alnesef, the book publisher and Abdullah Baron, the translator of Ramayana and Mahabharata in the Arabic language, met PM Narendra Modi in Kuwait City



Abdullateef Alnesef, the book publisher… pic.twitter.com/jO3EqcflXJ — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2024

The timing of the unveiling is significant as it coincides with the first visit by PM Narendra Modi to Kuwait after 43 years. The last such visit was made by Indira Gandhi in 1981.

During the visit, Modi met with the both translator and publisher and signature on the books. He highlighted the cultural importance of the literary work.

Ramayan Mahabharat in Kuwait.

PM @narendramodi met Abdullah Al Baroun & Abdul Lateef Al Nesef in #Kuwait.

Abdulla Al Baroun has translated both #Ramayana & #Mahabharata in #arabic.

Al Nesef published Arabic versions. #PMModi had also spoken about this in #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/vcXf59ZhVl — Ravi Pratap Dubey 🇮🇳 (@ravipratapdubey) December 21, 2024

The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait. Indians constitute 21 per cent (1 million) of the total population of Kuwait and 30 per cent of its workforce (approx 9 lakhs).

Indian workers top the Private Sector as well as domestic sector (DSW) workforce list, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.