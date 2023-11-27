Kuwait sentences ex-defence minister to seven years in prison

Kuwait’s Court of Cassation has sentenced former defense and interior minister Sheikh Khalid al-Jarrah al-Sabah to seven years in prison on charges related to misuse of money from the Army Fund.

In the same case, the court did not sentence former Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah but ordered him to return the money he mismanaged, Kuwaiti media reported.

The court, headed by Counselor Sultan Bursali, on Sunday, November 26, fined the defendants 340.50 million dollars and mandated repayment of double the embezzled amount, totaling 681 million dollars.

Several others were also sentenced to seven years in prison for their involvement in hard labor and enforcement.

The “Army Fund” case in Kuwait came to light in 2019 after former Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah revealed documents about the seizure of 800 million dollars from an Army Fund and this led to the government’s resignation.

Sheikh Jaber resigned from the Prime Minister’s Office in 2019 due to representatives withholding confidence from Sheikh Khaled, the Minister of Interior.

Two days after his resignation, Sheikh Nasser stated that the government resigned to avoid confronting the mismanagement of the Army Fund.