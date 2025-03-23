Kuwait sets expat driving licence validity to 5 years

Kuwait has announced that the validity period of driving licences for expatriates will be valid for five years and a 15-year validity for Kuwaiti citizens and nationals of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Individuals without proper documents, known as Bidoons, will receive licences valid only for the length of their review cards.

This change, outlined in Interior Minister Decision No. 425 of 2025, marks one of the most significant updates to the country’s driving licence system in recent years.

As per a report by Arabic daily Al-Jarida, this decision, published in the Kuwaiti Official Gazette, revises key provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. 76 of 1981, redefining the rules for issuing, renewing, and categorising licences.

The updated regulations clarify the classification of driving licences. Private licences now cover vehicles carrying up to seven passengers, including small transport vehicles with a load capacity of no more than two tonnes and taxis. Validity is now tied to the residency status of the driver.

General driving licences are split into two categories:

Category A covers drivers of heavy transport vehicles, including public transportation and trucks over eight tonnes, as well as vehicles transporting hazardous materials.

Category B applies to vehicles with 7 to 25 passengers and those with a load capacity between two and eight tonnes. Drivers holding a Category B licence cannot operate vehicles in Category A.

Motorcycle licences are also restructured into two categories, with Category A covering all motorcycles and Category B limited to three-wheeled motorcycles. Validity periods for both categories are linked to residency status.

Additionally, licences for vehicles in specialised sectors, such as construction, industrial, and agricultural vehicles, are now subject to the same validity rules.

A new special activity licence is introduced for vehicles used exclusively in designated services, which becomes void if the holder changes profession or their residency status is revoked.

The Ministry of Interior has stressed that while application procedures and fees remain unchanged, strict adherence to the new classifications and validity periods will be enforced. Previously issued licences will remain valid until their expiry date, after which renewals must align with the new rules.

The authorities state that these reforms aim to enhance road safety, improve regulatory oversight, and bring Kuwait’s transportation policies in line with international standards.

As of June 2024, Kuwait’s population was around 4.92 million, with expatriates making up 68 percent (about 3.34 million) and Kuwaiti citizens 32 percent (around 1.56 million).