Kuwait sets new rules for delivery companies, tightens law

Kuwait: The General Directorate of Traffic in Kuwait has announced that new requirements set for delivery companies to operate in the country have come into effect, after the deadline set for them has expired.
The officer of the Public Relations and Traffic Awareness Department at the General Traffic Department, Major Abdullah Bu Hassan, explained that the requirements.
Requirements are as follows
- Delivery workers will have to wear a uniform and a helmet
- The company sticker to be affixed to the vehicle
- The residence permit of the delivery worker should be with the same company
- Domestic workers are prohibited from working as delivery workers
Legal measures will be taken against violators of the conditions set by the Traffic Department, which may amount to suspension of the license and other legal measures, including the immediate deportation of the violating workers and closing the files of the companies in which the violating worker is registered and prevent employers from engaging in the activity.