Kuwait stops issuing visas for families of expats, tourists

Kuwait: The Kuwait authorities have stopped issuing entry visas, to family and tourists, until further notice, local media reported.

The Ministry Of Interior has issued verbal instructions to the Residency Affairs Department in all six governorates to stop issuing all types of entry visas for expatriates, until new instructions are issued.

Also Read Kuwait to set strict rules for resuming family visit visas

The decision comes in light of preparations for new regulations to serve the interests and develop the process.

According to Arabic daily Al-Rai, Doctors and Europeans who only apply for a visa online will be excluded from this decision. Those whose family visas have already been issued are not subject to these new regulations.

Also Read Kuwait considers new system for issuing family, tourist visit visas

New procedures and conditions are being implemented which will be approved after the completion of the study.

On Friday, August 12, Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced that the Residency Affairs Sector will start the cancellation of the residency of expatriate workers who have been outside the country for a period of six months or more.

Expatriates make up approximately 3.4 million of Kuwait’s total population of 4.6 million.