Kuwait summons US ambassador over tweet supporting homosexuality

Kuwait: Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned the Chargé d’Affairs of the United States Embassy, ​​against the background of the embassy’s publication of signs and tweets supporting homosexuality.

On Thursday, the US Embassy in Kuwait published a picture supporting homosexuality, attached to an excerpt from US President Joe Biden’s speech on LGBT rights.

The US Embassy in Kuwait tweeted, “All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love. @POTUS is a champion for the human rights of #LGBTQI persons.”

“All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love.” @POTUS is a champion for the human rights of #LGBTQI persons. #Pride2022 #YouAreIncluded pic.twitter.com/gdPPBDlHZH — U.S. Embassy Kuwait (@USEmbassyQ8) June 2, 2022

In a statement, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said that the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Americas Affairs, Nawaf Abdul Latif Al-Ahmad, met with the Acting US Ambassador to Kuwait Jim Holzneider, against the background of the embassy’s publication on its social media accounts of references and tweets supporting homosexuality.

According to the statement, Al-Ahmad handed Holzneider a memorandum confirming Kuwait’s rejection of what was published on the embassy’s website in Kuwait, and stressing the need for the embassy to respect the laws and regulations in force in the state of Kuwait.

Al-Ahmad also called on the US embassy to “commit not to publish such tweets, in compliance with the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”

وزارة الخارجية تستدعي القائم بأعمال سفارة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية لدى دولة الكويت.



الخبر كامل: https://t.co/qcTj49ZTPh pic.twitter.com/ItSaIqQ4Rv — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) June 2, 2022

This step sparked outrage on Kuwaiti streets, as a number of Kuwaiti parliament deputies expressed their strong anger over the congratulations published by the US Embassy through its accounts on the social networking sites Instagram and Twitter.

A number of Kuwaiti foreign representatives demanded that the US embassy in Kuwait apologize; Because it has gone beyond what is stipulated in diplomatic agreements to respect the laws of the countries hosting it, they said.

يعني عذرهم انه نشرنا الفكره بباقي الخليج!

اساسا كل شعوب الخليج رافضه هذا الشي وعاداتنا وتقاليدنا وديننا لا يسمح بهذا الشي السفارات الامريكيه مصممه ان تصطدم بهويتنا الدينيه والاجتماعيه!

يجب علينا كشعوب وعلا حكوماتنا الوقوف صف واحد برفض قاطع وانهاء هذا الاستفزاز!#السفارة_الأمريكية https://t.co/6q2rRDQCMA — ﮼صالح،بن،مسعي،الرشيدي (@Salmes3i) June 3, 2022

Representative Osama Al-Shaheen considered what the US embassy had done as “an unacceptable and repeated behaviour,” noting that embassies in his country “must respect Kuwait’s public order and its official religion.”

على السفارات الأجنبية احترام النظام العام للكويت ودينها الرسمي:



سلوك السفارة الأمريكية مرفوض، وخروج ”متكرر“ عن أصول العمل الدبلوماسي، على وزارة الخارجية مسؤولية وقفه وضبطه.



تغيير ”أسماء“ الأشياء لا يغير حقيقتها! https://t.co/S6jJHpPsTp — أسامة الشاهين (@OALSHAHEEN) June 2, 2022

Representative Khaled Al-Mounes also considered that the mistakes of the US embassy “in what it promoted are catastrophic, and it must practice its work in accordance with diplomatic frameworks, and realize that our legitimate principles will not be tolerated.

-أخطاء #السفارة_الأمريكية فيما روجت له كارثية وعليها أن تمارس عملها وفق الأطر الدبلوماسية وتدرك أن ثوابتنا الشرعية لن نتهاون بها.



-محاولة نقل ثقافة الغرب لمجتمعنا أمر مرفوض وعلى وزارة الخارجية عدم الإكتفاء بالإستدعاء وضرورة إصدار السفارة بيان يؤكد إحترام خصوصية ديننا الإسلامي. pic.twitter.com/0C9iRNcNPB — خالد محمد المونس🇰🇼 (@khaledAlmoanes) June 2, 2022

For his part, lawyer Ahmed Al-Masitir considered the tweet “a blatant challenge to the nature of our conservative society, and an attempt to impose a fait accompli,” stressing that what his country’s foreign ministry had done was “in response to the pulse of the Kuwaiti street, which rejected this provocation of its religion and its constants.”

تغريدة #السفارة_الأمريكية تحدي صارخ لطبيعة مجتمعنا المحافظ ومحاولة فرض أمر واقع.. وتصرف وزارة الخارجية هو استجابة لنبض الشارع الكويتي الذي رفض هذا الاستفزاز لدينه وثوابته. https://t.co/q5sx6RUIou — أحمد ابراهيم المسيطير (@ALMUSAITEER_A) June 2, 2022

Homosexuality is punishable by law in a number of Muslim-majority countries, including Kuwait.

On Wednesday, the US embassy in Saudi Arabia published a tweet that included support for the LGBT community, saying: “During #Pride2022, @StateDept celebrates the contributions members of the LGBTQI+ community make to our nation. We are committed to ending violence, discrimination, and stigma against LGBTQI+ persons worldwide”.

During #Pride2022, @StateDept celebrates the contributions members of the LGBTQI+ community make to our nation. We are committed to ending violence, discrimination, and stigma against LGBTQI+ persons worldwide. pic.twitter.com/PlRxyccSmA — U.S. Mission to KSA (@USAinKSA) June 1, 2022

LGBTQ Pride Month is celebrated in June in many countries around the world to commemorate the Stonewall riots.

The protests took place in the USA in 1969 and caused widespread change for LGBTQ + rights around the world.