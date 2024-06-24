Kuwait to consider rehiring retired teachers

Kuwait: The Ministry of Education in Kuwait is considering rehiring retired teachers to address the ongoing shortages, especially in science-related fields.

The relevant departments have finalized a report outlining necessary specializations and identifying former teachers who can be re-engaged in service.

As per a report by Arabic daily Al-Rai, this is in response to the directive issued by Dr Adel Al-Adwani, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Al-Adwani advocates for the coordination of the Civil Service Commission for a feasibility study, highlighting the importance of retired Kuwaiti educators’ expertise for a smooth educational progression.

The proposed plan outlines specific criteria for rehiring retirees, including ensuring health fitness, avoiding disciplinary actions, and avoiding criminal convictions related to honour or honesty.

The public education and administrative affairs sectors have identified 15 specialisations where retired teachers could fill the current gaps.

The specialisations including English, French, mathematics, science, physics, chemistry, biology, philosophy, Arabic language, computers, social studies, Islamic education, decoration, and electricity.

The move aims to utilize the expertise of national educators to maintain education quality and address the current teacher shortage in Kuwait’s schools.