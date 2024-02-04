Kuwait to consider reintroducing visit visas: Local media

Kuwait: The Kuwait Ministry of Interior (MoI) is considering the possibility of reintroducing various visit visa categories, including commercial, tourist, and family visas, local media reported.

The move aligns with the new government’s vision to revive Kuwait’s tourism, which has been stalled for several years.

The annoucement comes after Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah recently reopened family and dependent visas with updated conditions. The decision is effective from January 28.

Arab Times reported citing sources that the reopening of visit visas will be carried out with meticulous attention to specific guidelines and conditions.

The measures will address social, security, and other dimensions to prevent an increase in the number of violators due to the issuance of visit visas.

In August 2022, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has suspended the issuance of family visit visas and tourist visas until further notice.

Expatriates make up approximately 3.4 million of Kuwait’s total population of 4.6 million.