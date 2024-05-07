Kuwait to establish shelters for male expatriate workers

In a significant development, Kuwait’s authority has launched a new initiative to provide a safe environment and facilities for expatriate workers by establishing shelters in the country, Al-Anba Daily reported.

Deputy director general of the labour protection sector at the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) Dr Fahd Al-Murad has unveiled the plan that aims to safeguard the rights of male expat workers and address any issues that may arise between employers and employees.

The shelter is a proactive step towards ensuring the well-being and protection of this vital workforce segment within the country. The initiative will also assist workers in their home countries without hindrance.

Giving information about the first-ever project introduced in Kuwait, Al-Murad stated that the authority is currently working on launching the online certificate issuance service “To Whom It May Concern,” which will legally allow attachment of this certificate to the documents submitted to government agencies for tender participation.

Al-Murad further said that the certificate service will be available within a few days as part of PAM’s electronic services. He stated that the online service will ensure the company’s submission for tenders complies with Private Labor Law No. 6/2010, regulations and decisions.

More importantly, It will also confirm that the company has no record of serious violations that would hinder it from entering into contracts with government agencies, he added.

Key aspects of the proposed solutions include

Introducing legislation specifically tailored to protect domestic workers’ rights.

Establishing workday regulations, annual leave entitlements, and penalties for non-compliance by employers.

Prohibiting the use of non-licensed agencies for recruiting domestic workers.

Ensuring equal remuneration, fair wages, and safe working conditions for all domestic workers.

The decision to create this shelter comes at a crucial time when the challenges faced by expatriate domestic workers in Kuwait are being highlighted by several activists and through the sting.

Reports indicate that there are significant problems faced by these workers, ranging from legal obstacles to human rights violations. The existing gaps in protection for domestic workers have raised concerns, necessitating concrete actions to rectify these issues.