Kuwait to increase government services fee for expats

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti government aims to revise the fees for all services provided by the state to citizens and expatriates in its various ministries and institutions, local media reported.

This comes in line with the decision of the Council of Ministers in Kuwait to determine the financial spending ceilings for the next three years.

The government’s approach comes within the framework of the reformative financial steps to correct the imbalance and address the budget deficit and work to raise the proportion of non-oil state revenues.

Arabic daily Al Rai citing government sources said that there is a tendency to differentiate fees for government services provided between citizens and expatriates.

It pointed out that government services are provided at unified fees for Kuwaitis and residents alike, noting that government institutions are studying the preparation of detailed regulations for the services they provide so as to determine the fees for providing them to expatriates.

According to the latest statistics, the number of Kuwaitis represents about 31 per cent of the total population, compared to 69 per cent of expatriates.