Kuwait: Employees with fake degrees will be forced to return salaries

Kuwait: The Kuwait Council of Ministers issued directives to government agencies to spot fake certificates and take legal action against the bogus civil servants, local media reported.

The audit targets degrees issued from abroad and will include tens of thousands of Kuwaiti and foreign employees working in government institutions.

Arabic daily Al Qabas quoted government sources disclosed that, in case of doubting any certificate, it will be sent to the Ministry of Higher Education to verify its authenticity.

In the event that a certificate, whether high school, bachelor’s, master’s, or doctorate, for any state employee “Kuwaiti – non-Kuwaiti” is found to be fake, legal measures will be taken against him and he will be referred to the Public Prosecution immediately.

He will be held accountable to refund all the salaries and financial privileges he obtained under these certificates, and there is no tolerance in the matter.

In February 2022, the Kuwaiti Criminal Court sentenced a member of the ruling family to three years in prison after convicting her of forging her university degree and using it to increase her salary.