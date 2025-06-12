Kuwait to make exit permits mandatory for private sector expat workers

Kuwait: Expatriate workers in Kuwait’s private sector will be required to obtain an exit permit from their sponsor before leaving the country. The new decision will take effect from July 1.

The announcement was made by the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) via its official X account, based on a circular issued by First Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef.

PAM said that the exit permit system is aimed at regulating departures, ensuring legal compliance, and protecting the rights of both expatriate workers and employers. It also seeks to prevent violations linked to unauthorised or unnotified departures from the country.

"إذن مغادرة" إلزامي للعمالة الوافدة قبل السفر من الكويت #الهيئة_العامة_للقوى_العاملة#manpower_kuwait pic.twitter.com/cu6tcUsIKR — الهيئة العامة للقوى العاملة (@manpowerkwt) June 11, 2025

Describing the measure as a regulatory step, PAM said it is designed to enhance oversight of the labour force and to promote a fair and balanced working environment. The authority has called on employers and workers alike to comply fully with the new requirements.

This move brings Kuwait in line with four other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries—Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain—which have similar exit clearance systems in place. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) remains the only GCC nation that does not currently mandate exit permits for foreign workers.

The regulation is part of wider government efforts to streamline labour practices and support a secure and transparent work environment for all parties involved.