Watch: Indian expat in Dubai gets airport-entry stamp 60 years after landing

Dubai: In a poignant tribute, 90-year-old Indian expatriate Haji N Jamaluddin has been awarded a commemorative airport-entry stamp— 60 years after first setting foot in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Jamaluddin, a pioneer in the field of education, arrived in Dubai by sea from Mumbai on February 26, 1965—at a time when the city had neither a formal port nor an immigration checkpoint.

Also Read Five Indian tourists from Qatar killed in Kenya road accident

The symbolic stamp was issued during a special ceremony hosted by Dubai Airports, following a heartfelt request by Jamaluddin’s son to acknowledge his father’s deep-rooted legacy and enduring contributions to the city.

“He arrived in Dubai by sea in 1965, before there was even a port. There was no immigration stamp back then. As part of the Year of Community, we felt privileged to finally put a stamp in his passport to celebrate a legacy shaped by service, humility, and hope,” Dubai Airports shared in a post on Instagram.

Watch the video here

Jamaluddin still believes ‘education is the best weapon for enlightenment.’ In 1984, he founded Crescent English High School, offering affordable education to thousands, because for him, giving back mattered more than making money.

“We were honoured to welcome him and his students to Dubai International Airport and celebrate his legacy,” Dubai Airports added.

Also Read Indian expat dies during scuba diving in Dubai

Reflecting on the honour, Jamaluddin expressed his gratitude: “This new entry stamp isn’t just a mark on a passport, it’s a tribute to everything Dubai has given us. My son wanted to honour the years I have spent here, and with the help of the Dubai Airports team, he made that possible.”

As part of the ceremony, students from Crescent English High School were given a guided educational tour of Dubai International (DXB), offering them rare insights into the airport’s behind-the-scenes operations.

Today, the school serves over 1,700 students and remains one of the most affordable private educational institutions in the UAE, upholding its founder’s legacy of enlightenment through education.