Kuwait to raise minimum salary requirement for expat family visas

Kuwait: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior will be issuing a decision to raise the minimum salary requirement for issuing family/dependent visas to 800 Kuwaiti Dinars (Rs 2,06,404), local media reported.

Currently, the salary requirement for issuing a family/dependent visa is KD500 (Rs 1,29,003).

This decision will apply to all expatriates who hold Visa Articles 17 and 18 (Private and Government).

The Kuwaiti government has decided to make the criteria for family visas more stringent in view of the increasing number of foreigners in Kuwait.

According to Arabic daily Al Anba, to obtain a dependent/family visa, expatriates with a salary of 800 Kuwaiti Dinars must provide an original work permit or any evidence. No documents or proof of additional income will be accepted.

This is part of the ministry’s commitment to balance the demographic structure and allow highly paid expatriates to bring their families here, provided that they can prove that they are able to provide them with a satisfactory standard of living.

This decision also applies to wives, children under 16 years of age, parents and mother-in-law of the aforementioned expatriates.

Expatriates holding family visas (Article 22) are still able to stay outside the country for more than six months, a decision that has been implemented since the COVID-19 pandemic.