Kuwait to receive 2,000 Indian nurses soon

Kuwait: As a gesture of strengthening relations with India, Kuwait will receive 2,000 Indian nurses within two months, local media reported on Friday.

The newly recruited Indian nurses will join private hospitals in Kuwait as part of efforts to increase the numbers of Indian nurses working at the country’s health sector.

“The newcomers will arrive in Kuwait under a agreement struck by the Kuwaiti private health sector two years ago, but was stymied over the COVID-19 outbreak,” Arabic daily Al Rai quoted Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George as saying.

Also Read Indians account for 55% of suicides in Kuwait

The agreement included the employment of a total of approximately 2,700 male and female nurses from India. About 700 of those nurses have arrived in Kuwait in the last six months and the rest will arrive in two months at best.

Indians are among the largest expatriate communities in Kuwait with foreigners making up nearly 3.4 million of the country’s total population of about 4.6 million.