Kuwait to resume issuing family visas; to begin with children

The Interior Ministry of Kuwait recently said it would resume the issuance of family visas in the near future. The ministry’s Residency Affairs Sector said that the first stage will cover children.

The ministry will then consider mothers and fathers. The salary cap for sponsors has been set at KD500 per month. The salary cap for sponsors is now set at KD500 per month. The salary cap for infants and for humanitarian considerations will not be applied.

In August, last year Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior suspended the issuance of family visit visas and tourist visas until further notice, excluding e-visas and visas-on-arrival issued to nationals of select countries, reported Gulf News.

Soon after the suspension was announced, many expat families faced a problem bringing their children who were born in their home countries, with loss of residency or the renewal of passports.