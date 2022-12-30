Kuwait to terminate service of expat teachers'

Kuwait: Kuwait plans to terminate the service of an unspecified number of expatriate teachers by Kuwaitizing a number of jobs, starting next year, local media reported.

The Kuwaiti Minister of Education Hamad Al Adwani, said that the ministry will terminate the work of a number of expatriate teachers after the end of the current academic year.

According to Arabic daily Al Rai, Hamas Al Adwani pointed out that the ministry intends to terminate the services of some non-Kuwaiti teachers in all stages of public and private education to make way for citizens to join the work instead of them.

In recent years, Kuwait has intensified its efforts to create job opportunities for its citizens and replace foreign employees as part of a policy dubbed “Kuwaitization.”

Foreigners make up approximately 3.4 million of Kuwait’s total population of 4.6 million.

In recent months, there have been increasing calls in Kuwait to crack down on the hiring of foreigners, along with accusations that migrant workers have overwhelmed the country’s infrastructure facilities amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.