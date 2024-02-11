Kuwaiti: Man files for divorce over wife’s love for olives

Kuwait: In a strange move, a Kuwaiti man has filed a divorce lawsuit against his wife due to her intense love for olives.

The case which is currently pending in the family court was shared by Kuwaiti lawyer Abdulaziz Al-Yahya on X.

Al-Yahya reveals that the husband’s legal action was primarily driven by his wife’s love for olives, despite several other factors influencing the decision.

In the lawsuit, the husband claimed that he couldn’t continue living with his wife due to his dislike for the smell of olives.

Al Yahya further said that the husband tried to talk to his wife about his problem with the smell of olives, but this led to disagreements between them.

The wife refused to give up her love for olives, which prompted the husband to file a divorce suit for the alleged harm.