Lagcherla row: BRS ignored farmers in handcuffs, says Congress

Hyderabad: The Congress party launched a sharp attack on the BRS leadership on Friday, accusing it of ignoring human rights violations during its tenure while “politicising” the recent Lagcharla incident to target chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, highlighted “past atrocities” against farmers under the BRS regime and contrasted them with the Congress government’s “swift action” in suspending Sangareddy jail superintendent Sanjiv Reddy for handcuffing farmer Hirya Naik.

Nizamuddin criticised former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and other BRS leaders for their “silence” during incidents like the 2017 Khammam protests, where chilli farmers were “handcuffed and chained”, and the 2023 Yadadri Bhuvanagiri case, where farmers opposing the Regional Ring Road (RRR) land acquisition were “paraded” in handcuffs.

He also pointed to the 2017 Sircilla case, where villagers, including Dalits and members of Backward Classes, were “illegally detained and tortured.”

BRS has no moral authority: Nizamuddin

“The BRS leadership has no moral authority to criticise the Congress government,” Nizamuddin asserted. “They remained indifferent to gross human rights violations during their tenure but are now politicising a case where immediate corrective measures were taken,” he added.

He said the ongoing investigation has identified lapses by the Sangareddy Jail authorities. He assured that those responsible, irrespective of their rank, will face strict legal action.

Nizamuddin further accused the BRS of fostering a legacy of misgovernance and indifference to farmers’ issues, contrasting it with the Congress government’s proactive and transparent governance.

“Unlike the BRS, which ignored public outrage, the Congress government has demonstrated accountability by taking immediate action and ensuring justice,” he said.

He called on KTR and the BRS leadership to “stop politicising serious issues for narrow political gains.” “Instead of playing blame games, they should appreciate the Congress government’s commitment to justice and human dignity,” he added.

Nizamuddin said that the Congress government would continue to stand with the farmers of Telangana and protect their rights.

“Under Congress governance, no injustice will go unaddressed,” he said, emphasising that the courts would decide the fate of the guilty while the government ensures the rule of law prevails.