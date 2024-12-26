Lagcherla violence: Telangana police to take action against ex-BRS MLA

Hyderabad: Inspector general of police, multi zone II, V Satyanarayana said appropriate action will be taken against former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Patnam Narender Reddy for spreading misinformation about the incidents that took place at Lagcherla during hearings for the pharma project.

At a press meet held in Kodangal of Vikarabad on Thursday, December 26, the inspector general said the former MLA refused to cooperate with the police during the investigations.

“The MLA refused to share the password of his phone even after his arrest. The attack on Vikarabad district collector Prateek Jain and other government officials was a planned controversy. After thorough investigation, cases were booked and no innocent persons were arrested,” claimed V Satyanarayana.

In a planned manner, Suresh the follower of MLA Narender Reddy took the district collector and other government officials to the village and orchestrated the attack, the senior police officer has alleged.

He said that the police had all of Suresh’s voice recordings. “All the details would be exposed at an appropriate time,” the top cop said.