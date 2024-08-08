Laila Majnu hits Hyderabad: Only 3 theatres, tickets from Rs 112

Hyderabad: Back in 2018, Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary’s ‘Laila Majnu’ failed to make a mark at the box office, exiting theatres in less than three weeks. Despite its initial performance, the romantic drama directed by Sajid Ali gained widespread acclaim as a cult classic following its OTT debut, with viewers praising its story and music.

Now, six years after its original release, Laila Majnu is set to make a grand return to theatres on August 9. The film will be hitting theatres across India, including Hyderabad. Here are the details for the re-release in our city.

Laila Majnu Re-release In Hyderabad

The film will be shown in three theatres across Hyderabad —

INOX at Prism Mall

INOX at Sattva Necklace Mall, Kavadiguda

PVR at Irrum Manzil

Ticket prices range from Rs 112 to Rs 250.

More About The Movie

Laila Majnu is set in modern-day Kashmir, where Laila, played by Triptii Dimri, and Qais, played by Avinash Tiwary, are deeply in love but separated by family tensions. The cast also includes Abrar Qazi, Sumit Kaul, Sahiba Bali, Mir Sarwar, and Farhana Bhat. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, its music became a significant hit, contributing to its cult status.

Fans and new audiences alike now have the chance to experience this emotional love story on the big screen once again.