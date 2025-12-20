Hyderabad: The bond between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and their home fans has always been special, with supporters going the extra mile to celebrate their favourite stars. Over the years, SRH fans have turned this love into a fun tradition like giving players quirky nicknames inspired by Hyderabad’s localities.

From Tolichowki Travis and Shaikpet Shami to Amberpet Abhishek and Chintal Basti Cummins, the trend has become a fan-favourite ritual.

Now, with SRH welcoming a new star ahead of IPL 2026, fans have already sprung into action.

Liam Livingstone joins SRH

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was recently snapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 13 crore at the IPL 2026 auction. The explosive cricketer, who was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru after the 2025 season, will don SRH colours in the upcoming edition of the league.

Soon after the announcement, an Instagram page Batman Saga shared a post featuring popular SRH stars along with their Hyderabad-style nicknames, including Punjagutta Pat Cummins, Hitech City Head, Ameerpet Abhishek and Kukatpally Klaasen. The page invited fans to come up with a nickname for Livingstone and the response was instant and overwhelming.

Fans flooded the comments section with creative suggestions such as —

Langerhouse Livingstone

Lakdikapul Livingstone

Lingampalli Livingstone

Lalaguda Livingstone

LB Nagar Livingstone

Laldarwaza Livingstone

Lalapet Liam

Liberty Livingstone

The post quickly went viral, drawing over 54,000 interactions and thousands of comments.

More about the star cricketer

Known for his explosive power-hitting and all-round skills, Livingstone can bowl both leg-spin and off-spin. He previously played for Punjab Kings between 2022 and 2024, represented Rajasthan Royals in 2019 and 2021, and featured for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2025. Despite an inconsistent season last year, his T20 credentials sparked a bidding war between SRH and Lucknow Super Giants, with Hyderabad eventually securing the England star.