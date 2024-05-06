‘Tolichowki Travis Anna to Old City Head’: Fun nicknames for Travis Head

Hyderabad: The bond between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and their homeground fans runs deep, with supporters showing huge love and support for their beloved team. Australian players Pat Cummins and Travis Head, who are part of the SRH squad, have garnered massive affection from Hyderabadis for their contributions to the team’s victories.

Fans have been expressing their adoration through various means, including edited videos with a local Hyderabadi touch to fully supporting them through social media. Like every year, this season too fans left stone unturned to create a strong connection with the players.

SRH batsman Travis Head found himself at the center of attention as received a slew of crazy nicknames with local touch from the passionate Hyderabadi fans of the team.

In a video shared by Sunrisers Hyderabad on their official Instagram handle, Travis Head humorously remarked, “You never get to choose your nickname.” The Australian cricketer was introduced to a slew of creative monikers, including “Tolichowki Travis Anna,” to which he responded with a chuckle, admitting his difficulty in pronouncing it.

Among the other nicknames presented to Travis were “Habsiguda Head,” “Hyderabadi Hammer,” “Terror Travis,” “Travis Reddy,” “Tiger Travis,” “Hunter Head,” “Head hitter,” and “Head master.”

The lighthearted banter continued as Hyderabadis flooded the comments section with additional nicknames like “Tarnaka Travis,” “Telugu Thala,” “Tankbund Travis,” and “Oldcity Head.”

Speaking about the match, Mumbai Indians is all set to lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match No 55 of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. SRH is currently on the 4th position in the points table, with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.072. With 4 matches remaining in the league phase, SRH have a very good chance of making the playoffs if they win at least 2 of their remaining matches.