Lakshadweep becomes first UT to complete full digitisation of SIR voter forms

The SIR process began on November 4, 2025, following an Election Commission of India order dated October 27.

Election Commission of India

Kavaratti: The Election Commission on Friday said Lakshadweep has become the first Union territory in the country to complete 100 per cent distribution and digitisation of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms.

A total of 55 BLOs carried out house-to-house visits across all ten islands, distributing the forms and helping residents fill them in. They were supported by 133 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by various political parties.

Special camps were also held in designated areas on each island to speed up the collection and digitisation of the completed forms, said Electoral Registration Officer & ER Nodal Officer Shivam Chandra, IAS, in a statement here.

The Union territory completed the entire enumeration and digitisation exercise on November 28, it said. The draft electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 9, 2025, the EC added.

