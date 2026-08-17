Lalbagh Flower Show draws 1.46 lakh visitors in a single day

Bengaluru: The 220th Lalbagh Flower Show has witnessed a massive response, with 1.46 lakh people visiting the exhibition on a single day as the 12-day event enters its final phase.

The flower show, which began on August 6 and concludes on August 17, has been organised around the theme ‘Ganga Samrajya Vaibhava’, showcasing floral installations and decorations inspired by the grandeur of the Ganga dynasty.

On August 16, a total of 1,46,000 visitors entered Lalbagh. The footfall included 97,950 adults, 32,400 children and 15,650 students. Ticket sales on the day generated around ₹70 lakh, reflecting the strong public response to the annual event.

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The weekend saw large crowds, with families, children and students turning up in significant numbers. Themed floral displays, flower arrangements and special installations have emerged as major attractions at this year’s exhibition.

The organisers have witnessed steady visitor turnout since the flower show opened on August 6. With the closing day approaching, the number of visitors increased significantly on Sunday.

The ‘Ganga Samrajya Vaibhava’ theme has given the exhibition a distinct historical and cultural character, with floral artworks and decorative installations drawing visitors of different age groups.

The flower show is being held as part of Lalbagh’s long-standing tradition of hosting biannual floral exhibitions that attract visitors from Bengaluru and neighbouring areas.

With August 17 being the final day, officials expect another large turnout. Visitors are likely to make the most of the last opportunity to view the floral installations and themed displays before the 220th edition comes to an end.