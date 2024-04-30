Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya has assets worth around Rs 16 cr

Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya, who is contesting the elections from Saran Lok Sabha seat as a Mahagathbandhan nominee, has movable and immovable assets worth Rs 15.82 crore, according to the affidavit filed by her.

Her husband has movable and immovable assets worth Rs 19.86 crore.

Acharya filed her nomination papers for the Saran Lok Sabha seat on Monday. She was accompanied by her father, the RJD supremo, and mother, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, brother and party heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, former state minister Tej Pratap Yadav and sister Misa Bharati.

Saran will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

According to the affidavit filed by her to the returning officer along with her nomination papers, Acharya declared she has movable assets worth Rs 2.99 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 12.82 crore.

Her husband has movable assets worth Rs 6.92 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 12.94 crore. She has Rs 20 lakh cash in hand, whereas her husband has 10 lakh cash.

Acharya has five bank accounts and gold jewellery worth Rs 29.70 lakh and silver jewellery worth Rs. 3.85 lakh. Her husband has seven bank accounts and gold jewellery worth Rs 23.40 lakh and silver jewellery worth Rs 2.80 lakh.

According to her affidavit, her postal address is 208, Kautilya Nagar, MP/MLA Colony, Patna, while she also has a commercial property worth Rs 68.62 lakh in the state capital.

Acharya, who gained popularity for donating a kidney to her father, has been campaigning in Saran for the last few days. With her electoral debut from Saran, she is the fourth child of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi to join formal politics. A doctor by profession, Acharya moved to Singapore after her marriage.

Acharya is pitted against former Union minister and BJP nominee Rajiv Pratap Rudy in Saran.

Addressing a public meeting after Acharya filed her nomination papers, Tejashwi Yadav exuded confidence that his elder sister would receive support from voters of the constituency which their father had represented several times until his disqualification in 2013 when he was convicted in a fodder scam case.

“My sister did an exemplary service to our parents, she will serve the people of Saran in the same spirit,” said Yadav, referring to the donation of a kidney by Acharya to Prasad.