Lalu’s son Tej Pratap at 3rd position in Mahua

Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s elder son and Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap was in the third slot in Mahua seat after the 13th round of counting, according to trends available on the Election Commission website on Friday.

Yadav, who recently floated his political outfit after being expelled from the RJD by his father, had been in the fourth spot after the eighth round.

He was trailing by 27,132 votes from Sanjay Kumar Singh of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), who is leading there.

Yadav polled 16,522 votes after the 13th round, while Singh of LJP (Ram Vilas) bagged 43,654 votes followed by Mukesh Kumar Raushan of the RJD (24,480 votes). Amit Kumar of AIMIM who earlier occupied the third spot slipped to the fourth position with 10,563 votes polled.

Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD on May 25 for six years, a day after he reportedly confessed to being ‘in a relationship’ with a woman.

He, however, deleted the social media post later claiming that his page was “hacked”. Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his “irresponsible behaviour”.