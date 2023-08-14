Landslide in Shimla

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 14th August 2023 8:36 pm IST
1 2 3 4 5Next page
Landslide in Shimla
Shimla: Police, district administration and locals carry out rescue operation after collapse of a temple following a massive landslide near Summer Hill in Shimla, Monday, Aug. 14. 2023. At least 9 people have been killed. (PTI Photo)

BookMyMBBS
1 2 3 4 5Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 14th August 2023 8:36 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button