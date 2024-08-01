Landslides in Wayanad a national disaster: LoP Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said it was painful to see people who have lost family members and homes in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad and termed it a “national disaster.”

Gandhi, a former MP from Wayanad, said it was a “terrible tragedy for Wayanad, Kerala, and the nation.”

“To me, this is a national disaster for sure, but let’s see what the government says,” he said in response to reporters’ queries.

Both Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited the landslide-hit Chooralmala area of Wayanad.

Gandhi further said, “We have come here to see the situation. It is quite a painful experience to see that people lost their family members and houses. It’s very difficult to speak to people in these circumstances because you really don’t know what to say to them.

VIDEO | Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visit the ground zero at landslide-hit Wayanad, Kerala.





“It’s been quite a difficult day for me, but we are going to try and help make sure that the survivors get what is their due.”

Vadra spoke along similar lines, saying the pain people in the area were experiencing was unimaginable.

“We are here to help them and to give as much support and comfort as we can.” she said.

Both of them were speaking to reporters after visiting the landslide-affected area of Chooralmala here, a hospital and community health centre in Meppadi, and two relief camps.

After visiting the landslide-hit spot, Gandhi in a Facebook post said witnessing the scenes of disaster and tragedy deeply pained his heart.

“In these difficult times, Priyanka and I stand with the people of Wayanad. We are closely monitoring the relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts, ensuring that all necessary assistance is provided. The UDF is committed to extending all possible support.

“The repeated incidents of landslides and natural calamities are extremely concerning. A comprehensive action plan is urgently needed,” he said in his post.

On deaths due to Wayanad landslides, Congress MP & LoP Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, "Today, I feel how I felt when my father died. Here people have not just lost a father but an entire family. We all owe these people respect and affection. The whole nation's attention…

After reaching Chooralmala, Gandhi and his sister — donning translucent blue raincoats — crossed the temporary wooden walkway built there, witnessed the construction of the Bailey Bridge, and walked around the area, braving the rain and muddy terrain.

LoP Rahul Gandhi & AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi ji visited the Chooralmala landslide site in Wayanad where devastating landslides have claimed many lives and left families devastated. Congress said on social media platform X and shared photographs of the visit.

Thereafter, they visited two relief camps, Dr Moopen’s Medical College and the Community Health Centre in Meppadi where the bodies of the victims were kept in refrigerator coffins and interacted with the grieving families there.

AICC general secretary and Alappuzha MP K C Venugopal and various other Congress leaders also accompanied them.

Gandhi, who won from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general elections, had again won from here this year.

However, as he also won from the Raebareli LS seat in Uttar Pradesh, he gave up the Wayanad seat, from where Vadra is expected to contest when a by-election is held there.

Gandhi and Vadra landed at Kannur airport at 9.30 am and then travelled to Wayanad by road.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains hit Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha hamlets in the early hours of Tuesday, killing 173 people, including women and children, so far.