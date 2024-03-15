Last date for admission to UoH CDVL programmes extended till to March 31

Hyderabad: The deadline for submitting online applications for admissions to distance mode programmes at the Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad, on Friday, March 15, was extended to March 31.

The CDVL is inviting applications for the various one-year diploma programs offered through blended mode. All the courses are approved by the UGC/AICTE/DEC joint committee.

These courses include one-year duration programs offered for the benefit of graduates as an add-on program at the PG level in Business Management, Project Management, Cyber Laws, Forensic Science, Library Automation Networking, Communicative English, Infection Prevention Control, Community Eye Health, and other skill-upgradation programs jointly with NIRD, ICAR-NAARM, BSNL-RTTC, Truth Labs, IFCAI, LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), and TeamLease Edtech.

Students who are already pursuing their full-time courses can join these programs simultaneously. The admitted students will be given well-prepared study material in soft copy. The students will also have an online facility for accessing the video lectures and the study material.

The e-prospectus and application forms can be found at http://cdvl.uohyd.ac.in. The registration fee is Rs 300

Completed applications, along with the online registration fee receipt, may be sent to “The Section Officer, Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad, Golden Threshold Building, Abids, Nampally Station Road, Hyderabad-500001”.

For more information, contact the student support unit at 040-24600264 or 9177618205.