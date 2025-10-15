Mumbai: The popularity of Pakistani dramas continues to soar, with Lollywood consistently delivering gripping stories that tackle social taboos and resonate with audiences worldwide.

In 2025, several dramas have stood out for their exceptional storytelling, earning massive attention on YouTube and other digital platforms, sometimes racking up millions, and even billions, of views cementing Pakistan’s growing influence in the global entertainment space.

In 2025, one drama, in particular, has taken digital platforms by storm.

Sher enters 4 Billion views club

According to City Magazine PK, Sher has officially become one of the most-watched Pakistani dramas, surpassing an incredible 4.1 billion views across YouTube and other digital platforms. Starring Danish Taimoor and Sarah Khan in lead roles, the drama aired from May 21, 2025, to October 2, 2025, and quickly captivated audiences with its powerful narrative of love, sacrifice, and ambition.

The series became a viral sensation, dominating social media trends and earning praise for its compelling storyline and stellar performances. Some social media pages even claim that Sher is the fastest drama to enter the “2 Billion Views Club,” highlighting its massive reach and popularity.

However, does this mean it has overtaken the global hit drama Tere Bin?

Pakistani drama Sher defeats Tere Bin?

The answer is no. Tere Bin, starring Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, still holds the crown as the most-watched Pakistani drama so far, amassing a jaw-dropping 4.2 billion views on YouTube. Directed by Siraj-ul-Haque and aired on Geo TV from December 28, 2022, to July 6, 2023, Tere Bin remains unmatched in its record-breaking success.

As fans continue to stream and celebrate Sher, all eyes are now on whether it can surpass the legendary numbers of Tere Bin in the coming months.