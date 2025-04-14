Islamabad: Pakistani actors are truly breaking boundaries when it comes to popularity and global reach. With their good looks, powerful performances, and ever-growing fanbase not just in Pakistan but also across India, Saudi Arabia, and other regions, they’re taking over the digital world like never before.

Today, the race is on to enter the elite 1 Billion Club on YouTube, which has now become a basic milestone for top dramas. But some stars are going above and beyond, setting the bar at a whole new level by smashing the 3 Billion mark.

Only three actors from the Pakistani entertainment industry have achieved this rare feat: Wahaj Ali, Feroze Khan, and Danish Taimoor. These actors have set new records, and their dramas continue to shine on YouTube, pulling in massive views even after their original runs.

Pakistani actors in 3 Billion club

1. Wahaj Ali

The first and most talked-about name is Wahaj Ali. His global sensation Tere Bin, opposite Yumna Zaidi, created history by clocking in a jaw-dropping 4.2 Billion views on YouTube. Directed by Siraj-ul-Haque and aired on Geo TV from 28 December 2022 to 6 July 2023, Tere Bin still remains unmatched in its success.

2. Feroze Khan

Next is Feroze Khan, whose spiritual-romantic drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 premiered on 12 February 2021. Starring alongside Iqra Aziz and produced by 7th Sky Entertainment, the drama received mixed reviews from critics but was an audience favorite, racking up 3.2 Billion views and counting.

3. Danish Taimoor

And finally, Danish Taimoor joined the elite league with Jaan Nisar. This 2024 hit aired on Geo TV from 11th May to 26th October and immediately struck a chord with viewers. Featuring a strong ensemble cast, the drama garnered 3 Billion views, further solidifying Danish’s place among the top stars.

With the bar set this high, all eyes are now on which actor or drama will be next to enter this elite and prestigious club. One thing is clear, the Pakistani drama industry is not slowing down anytime soon.