Latest Pakistani drama to enter prestigious 2 Billion views club

Islamabad: Pakistani dramas continue to dominate digital platforms, breaking records and transcending borders, especially in India. With YouTube providing global access, viewership numbers have skyrocketed, making billion-view milestones the new norm.

What was once an ambitious goal — the 1 Billion Club — has now shifted, with dramas now aiming for 2 Billion views and beyond.

Kaffara enters 2 Billion club

Among the latest to achieve this prestigious milestone is 7th Sky Entertainment’s ‘Kaffara’, starring Ali Ansari and Laiba Khan. The drama, which aired in 2024 with 90 episodes, concluded on October 17 but continues to make waves, recently crossing 2.6 billion views. Pakistani portals are already hailing it as an ‘all-time blockbuster’.

Fastest Pakistani drama to achieve this milestone

Meanwhile, ‘Jaan Nisar’, starring Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari, holds the record for being the fastest Pakistani drama to cross the 2 Billion views mark on YouTube.

Pakistani Dramas in the 2 Billion Views Club

Tere Bin – 4+ Billion Views

Khuda Aur Mohabbat (Season 3) – 3 Billion Views

Kaffara – 2.6 Billion Views

Jaan Nisar – 2 Billion Views

With this ever-growing craze, it’s clear that Pakistani dramas are setting new benchmarks in digital entertainment. Which one is your favorite? Comment below.