Latest photos of Saif Ali Khan’s Rs 800cr Pataudi Palace

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s royal couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, along with their two sons, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan recently headed to Saif’s ancestral home, Pataudi Palace. Bebo celebrated her 43rd birthday the royal home, surrounded by her immediate family members.

The birthday celebration took place in the regal surroundings of the royal palace, where the family enjoyed a relaxed and intimate gathering. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister, Karisma Kapoor, was also present to partake in the lowkey bash.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma shared a heartwarming candid picture of Kareena and Saif, capturing a serene moment as they spent quality time at the ancestral home. The image showcased the couple in a state of bliss, enjoying the peaceful ambiance of their ancestral home.

Photos Of Pataudi Palace

The Pataudi Palace, known for its royal heritage, is situated in the town of Pataudi in Haryana’s Gurgaon district. Also known as Ibrahim Kothi, this palace was built by the last ruling Nawab of Pataudi, Iftikhar Ali Khan for his begum. According to various reports, the estimated value of the sprawling Pataudi Palace is around 800 crores.

Inside Details Of Saif’s Palace

The property is reportedly spread across 10 acres and has 150 rooms. There are 7 dressing rooms, 7 bedrooms, 7 billiard rooms, as many drawing rooms and huge dining rooms. Old paintings, pictures, wooden stools, glass cabinets, white and black chessboard-style floor, every corner of Pataudi Palace is all things regal and classic.