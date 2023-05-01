Latest photos of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat are unmissable!

Mumbai: Celebrity designer and wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan is one of the creative designers and ingenious persons. Her unique and distinctive designs helped her earn fame across the world. She had contributed a lot to the world of design homes and she recently launched her debut book, ‘My Life in Design’ too. The book was published by Penguin Random House and it has become the talk of the town because it gives a tour into Gauri and her husband Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious Mumbai home, Mannat.

You will be surprised to know that Gauri Khan’s journey of designing began after she decorated their Delhi home as the couple wasn’t in a position to afford an interior designer at that time. From then to now, Gauri has designed homes for several prominent personalities. She has even designed ‘Mannat’ and shared glimpses of this heritage house in her book.

SRK is one of the top popular men in the world currently and he has amassed a huge fan following from across the globe. From his cigarette brand to his watch collection, his fans are crazy to know everything about him. We have often seen that millions of SRK fans usually gather in front of Mannat to get his glimpse. The fans sometimes see King Khan waving his hand but they didn’t get access inside his home. So, if you are one among the million fans of this celebrity couple, check out a few latest inside pictures Gauri shared in her book.

Inside View Of Mannat (My Life In Design)

Inside View Of Mannat (Instagram)

Inside View Of Mannat (My Life In Design)

Inside View Of Mannat (My Life In Design)

Inside View Of Mannat (My Life In Design)

Inside View Of Mannat (My Life In Design)

Inside View Of Mannat (My Life In Design)

Inside View Of Mannat (My Life In Design)

More About Mannat

Located in Mumbai‘s Bandstand neighbourhood, SRK’s swanky sea-facing bungalow has always been a topic of interest for his fans. It is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 200 crore. The six-storey lavish building boasts of having multiple bedrooms, living areas, a gymnasium, a library, a personal auditorium and much more.