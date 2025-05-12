Mumbai: Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan left everyone swooning with his rocking appearance at the Met Gala 2025. Fans, the internet, and media went gaga over it and now, all eyes are on King Khan’s next big project in Bollywood. SRK will next be seen in King, co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan.

The project has been in the news for quite some time now, with fans eagerly waiting to know when the shoot will begin and when the film will hit screens. Here’s the latest update on the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ Faces Possible Delay

King was originally scheduled to go on floors on May 16. However, according to the latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand are reportedly considering a delay. But why?

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated action thriller, which also marks the big-screen debut of his daughter Suhana Khan, is reportedly facing a delay in production due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. The film, to be directed by Siddharth Anand, was all set to begin shooting this weekend, but the current atmosphere has prompted the makers to rethink the timing.

“Despite the ceasefire, the situation remains sensitive and dynamic,” a source close to the production revealed in a statement to Mid-Day.

The team of King has been working towards May 16 as the start date. However, a slight delay won’t come as a surprise, as it would be preferable to begin filming when the situation is more stable.

So, the big question is, will it be just a slight delay, or will fans have to wait longer? Only time will tell. Let’s wait and watch.

The action film, which will see SRK sharing the screen with Suhana for the first time, will also feature Abhishek Bachchan in a lead role.