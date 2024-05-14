Launch of Christchurch Call Foundation

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and President Emmanuel Macron of France today announced a new non-governmental organisation, the Christchurch Call Foundation, to coordinate the Christchurch Call’s work to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.

This change gives effect to the outcomes of the November 2023 Call Leaders’ Summit, where Leaders endorsed New Zealand and France building a resilient Secretariat ahead of the Call’s fifth anniversary in May 2024. The new Foundation is the outcome of this work.

“The Christchurch Call was formed in 2019, two months after the terror attacks in Christchurch. In making this announcement, I want especially to acknowledge the experiences of the Muslim community in Christchurch and thank them for their valuable ongoing involvement in the work of the Call,” Luxon says.

President Macron said: “Since 2019, we have managed to build a global community to fight against extremism online and it is delivering, taking action at each tragic occurrence of a new terrorist attack. Our commitment to this promise remains firm and I am confident that this new stage of the Call provides a solid basis for the future of this initiative and the new challenges we now have to tackle, including AI-generated content.”

Jacinda Ardern to remain integral part of initiative

Dame Jacinda Ardern will remain an integral part of this initiative, as Patron of the Call.

“I’d like to thank Dame Jacinda Ardern for her advocacy and leadership of the Christchurch Call, which has curtailed violent extremism online. I wish her and the Christchurch Call well as they evolve in the next phase of their development,” Luxon says.

The Christchurch Call Foundation has already attracted pledges from members of the Call Community and philanthropic donors.

FIANZ welcomes announcement

FIANZ, the national Muslim umbrella organisation, welcomes the announcement of the establishment of the Christchurch Call Foundation. “We thank the Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon for the on-going support for this legacy project after the tragedy of 15 March”, said Abdur Razzaq, Chairperson of the FIANZ Royal Commission Follow-Up.

“The Call is now a recognised major international body and credit must be given to officials of NZ and France who have managed the process till now”, said Abdur Razzaq. It is the only global body with wide representation of governments, tech companies and civil society organisations with the core focus on ensuring the global on-line space is not used to convey terrorism and violent extremism.

It is most appropriate that Dame Jacinda Ardern is the Patron of this visionary global initiative and has the full support of the Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, said Abdur Razzaq